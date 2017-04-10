Case against former TN MLA for disrespecting national flag

AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) party cadres with the dummy coffin of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa during an election campaign for the R.K. Nagar byelections in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

more-in

R.K.Nagar Police registered a case against former MLA Kuppan who belongs to AIADMK(Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) and others for allegedly disrespecting the national flag during recent election campaign in Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar constituency.

On Thursday evening, the AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) party hit the streets on a campaign vehicle with a dummy coffin with former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s figurine mounted on the bonnet seeking “justice” for her death. The coffin, with a figurine of Jayalalithaa and the national flag draped on it, had the party’s ‘Electric Pole’ (modelled on twin lamps) symbol on it.

An hour into the ‘novel’ campaign — in which former School Education Minister Ma Foi K Pandiarajan also briefly participated — that drew widespread criticism, the party was forced to remove the ‘coffin’ at the intervention of the police, who acted on the instructions of the Election Commission.

Following a complaint from a flying team head, the R.K. Nagar police has taken up investigation against the former MLA. A senior police officer said, a case will be booked against those present during the said campaign, if necessary after conducting a thorough enquiry.