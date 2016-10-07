S. Uthayakumar, president, Nangaimozhi Panchayat Union, Chithirailega, vice-president, and Sangeetha, panchayat secretary, were alleged to have committed irregularities in the handling of panchayat funds, sources said here on Thursday.

Uthayakumar allegedly cheated panchayat union funds to the tune of Rs.36,09,727 by creating a false documents with the help of the other two persons.

The irregularities came to light during auditing. A branch manager of nationalised bank at Paramankurichi was also questioned in connection with the incident. Based on a complaint lodged by A. Subbulakshmi, Block Development Officer, Union Office, Udangudi, District Crime Branch has filed a case against the accused under Sections 409, 420, 465, 468 and 471 of IPC. Investigation is on.