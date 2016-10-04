Goods worth about Rs.10,000 crore stagnate in various parts of the State, owing to non-operation of inter-State lorries following violence over the Cauvery issue in Karnataka for the last 26 days, said V. Rajavadivel, president of the Tamil Nadu Lorry Booking Agents Federation.

Consignments

With agents not booking consignments meant for Karnataka for the past many days, various goods have piled up, he told presspersons on the sidelines of the annual general body meeting of the Salem District Lorry Booking Agents Association in the city on Sunday.

Strike

His federation has extended support to the indefinite strike from October 5, called by the South Zone Motor Transporters Association for steps to ensure smooth operation of lorries in Karnataka.

Mr. Rajavadivel also appealed to the Centre to solve the Cauvery dispute amicably.

The association’s meeting condemned the Karnataka Government’s refusal to implement the directive of the Supreme Court and also demanded that it compensate the lorry owners of Tamil Nadu for the losses.

Welfare board

By another resolution, the meeting demanded the state government to take steps for setting up a welfare board for lorry booking agents.