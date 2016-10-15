A Forest team cremated the carcass of a sub-adult female elephant found at Kothamangalam beat in Bhavani Sagar range on Thursday.

The elephant, believed to have been afflicted with an intestinal ailment, had come to the location with a herd to quench thirst and had reportedly collapsed.

The herd had left the spot after waiting for a while.

After autopsy, the carcass was disposed off, under the guidance of District Forest Officer of Sathyamangalam Divison Arunlal.

Samples of viscera were taken for tests.