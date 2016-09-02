Another showdown: Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin and other DMK MLAs staging a walkout from the Assembly on Thursday. -

The DMK, the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League staged a walkout in the Assembly on Thursday after Speaker P. Dhanapal refused to allow them to raise an issue in the House.

Soon after the Question Hour, Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin rose and referred to reports in a section of the media on an administrative action taken against some officials by the government, which was not allowed by the Chair that quickly expunged Mr Stalin’s question.

“You cannot raise issues involving administrative issues of the government,” the Speaker said and expunged all the comments made by the DMK leader.

Despite repeated attempts by the DMK members, who were on feet to urge the Speaker to raise the issue, the Chair refused to entertain their plea and eventually the DMK MLAs, led by Mr. Stalin, staged a walkout.

Congress’ Legislative Party Leader K.R. Ramasamy also tried to raise the same issue in the House, which was not allowed by the Chair. Members of the Congress and the lone IUML legislator, K.A.M. Muhammed Abubacker, staged a walkout. The Chief Minister was not present in the House during the incident.