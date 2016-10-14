Hoffer, a Belgian Shepherd Malinois, will be used to catch poachers and detect any animal parts being smuggled out from the tiger reserve in the Nilgiris. —Photo: M. Sathyamoorthy

21-month-old Belgian Shepherd Malinois to protect forests from smugglers

Wildlife at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) is sure to be better protected now as Hoffer, a 21-month-old Belgian Shepherd Malinois, is to be used inside the reserve to sniff out poachers and smugglers involved in the trafficking of wild animal parts and to crack criminal cases related to wildlife.

Srinivas R Reddy, Field Director of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), told The Hindu that Hoffer has been specially trained to sniff out wildlife articles.

“The dog will be extremely useful to catch poachers and detect any animal parts being smuggled out from the tiger reserve or from other forests in the Nilgiris,” he said.

Mr. Reddy said that Hoffer would be used for checking vehicles at border check posts and for patrolling sensitive ecological zones inside the MTR.

“Though the dog would be based in the MTR, we can also use Hoffer at other territorial divisions in the Nilgiris as and when required,” he added.

The Belgian Malinois, renowned for its skills in detecting explosives and contraband, is used by many elite military units, including the US Navy SEAL teams and the country’s Secret Service.

The Indian army also uses the breed, with one Malinois, named Rocket, having been recommended for the gallantry award in 2016.

Hoffer and his handlers P Vadivelan and B Sashidaran were trained over a nine-month period at the National Training Centre for Dogs at the BSF Academy in Madhya Pradesh.

The academy has thus far trained 16 pups and 32 handlers as several states including West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have been roping in canine sleuths for forest protection.

Palamau and Dalmia

Already, canine sleuths have been put to use in Palamau Tiger Reserve and Dalmia Wildlife Sanctuary in Jharkhand.

“Hoffer is being trained for three hours per day, with special focus on detection of animal skin and wildlife articles,” said P Vadivelan, his main handler.

“He has a good temperament and is very obedient,” he added.

Hoffer will be given a special diet everyday, consisting of 650 grams of mutton, more than a litre of milk, a couple of boiled eggs, spinach, biscuits and dog food.

Sniffer dogs have also been provided to two other tiger reserves in Tamil Nadu including the Anaimalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) near Pollachi and Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR) in Tirunelveli.