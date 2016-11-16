Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam leader Premalatha Vijayakant demanded that the Election Commission should cancel the election for Aravakurichi,Thanjavur and Tirupparankundram Assembly constituencies immediately as money was distributed to voters freely.

Talking to press persons here on Tuesday after appearing before two Judicial Magistrate Courts in connection with cases registered against her and others for model code of conduct violation during 2011 Assembly election, she said three ruling party men were arrested on a charge of distributing cash to voters.

Already, the EC had announced that it would not hesitate to cancel the election if there was adequate evidence of cash distribution. There was evidence for cash distribution in Thanjavur district, and now the EC should take action, she stressed.

The very purpose of postponing the election in Aravakurichi was defeated as the same candidates had been fielded by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and money distribution was in full swing, she charged.

If the EC ensured a free and fair election, the DMDK had a bright chance of winning all the three seats, she said.

On the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu, she said all activities in the State had come to a standstill and official machinery was paralysed. Expressing concern over the letter written by Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Jayalalithaa to voters, she said the letter mirrored only her selfishness.

It did not make a mention of farmers’ suicides and the hardships faced by the public due to demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes.

The Centre should have supplied sufficient amount of Rs. 100 notes to all banks before banning the high value currencies, she said.

