DANGERS PERSIST:Breaches in the tank bunds caused flooding on GST Road at many places between Perungalathur and Chengalpattu in December last year.

Though officials widened the Vegavathi riverbed, activists say the removal of encroachments has been selective

Will the bad memories of last year’s deluge be repeated if Kancheepuram town were to witness heavy downpour this monsoon? This is the question on everyone’s mind.

Last November, the octogenarians in the town were concerned when they heard that areas even on higher altitude such as Mettu Street, Gandhi Road, and the four Rajaveedhis were marooned when the town received rainfall of about 300 mm for 24 hours on November 13, 2015.

The inundation came as a surprise to many as residents had not witnessed such flooding in the town even during the floods in Palar and Vegavathi rivers three decades ago when only the camp office of senior district officials located in the vicinity of the Vegavathi river was affected.

But last year, sheets of water that gushed out of three tanks on the outskirts of Kancheepuram municipality — Sevilimedu tank, Gundukulam tank and Netteri lake — flooded the town as the Vegavathi, its width reduced to a canal due to heavy silting and encroachments on its banks, did not have the capacity to carry flood waters. Many parts of Kancheepuram town were covered under sheets of water for want of a drainage system.

The district administration and Water Resources Department cleared vegetation on the Vegavathi riverbed and widened the riverbed “wherever possible” after the deluge. Similar measures were carried out along another flood drain canal, Manjalneerkalvai, which flows through the town from west to east.

Though officials blamed nature’s fury for the mess, they plugged the breaches on the bund of water bodies in Sevilimedu, Gundukulam and Nettari. Although the officials have maintained that the bund of these three lakes had been breached because of heavy rainfall, a few days after the deluge a person was arrested by the police for attempting to damage a lake bund on the outskirts of Kancheepuram town, where a large number of residential plots have been carved out in the catchment areas.

Aaccording to RTI activist G.R. Ravi of Thamizh Makkal Panpattu Kazhagam, only a handful of unauthorised constructions along Vegavathi river were removed during this cleaning operation. Several other encroachments, including places of worship and public utilities constructed along the river, had been left untouched, he said.

The vegetation claimed to have been cleared from the river bed had once again appeared on the riverbed and the Manjalneerkalvai, which was cleared of sludge after the floods, was now heavily silted.