Conference on cancer biology

The First International Conference on ‘Cancer Biology: Drug Discovery and Novel Therapeutics’ was jointly organised by the Department of Zoology and Chemistry, Saiva Bhanu Kshatriya College, Aruppukottai. Dr. Ga. Bakavathiappan, Head, Department of Zoology welcomed the gathering. Dr. N. Muthuselvan, Principal, said that the purpose of the conference was to bring together basic science researchers and clinical scientists under one forum so that the advances in medical research were translated for the benefit of patients. Professor Akon Higuchi, stem cell biologist, Chair Professor, National Taiwan University, Taiwan, said cancers of the cervix, breast prostrate and head and neck were curable. Resource person Professor K. Pitchumani, Emeritus Professor, Madurai Kamaraj University, said “India has the best diagnostic facilities and vast potential for conducting clinical trials. The findings would not only help in mitigating the problems of patients in India but also those in other countries.”

Recent Advances In Biochemical Engineering

The Department of Biotechnology, Mepco Schlenk Engineering College (Autonomous), Sivakasi organizsd a National Seminar-cum-Symposium on “Recent Advances In Biochemical Engineering”. Dr. Sathyanarayana N. Gummadi, Professor, Department of Biotechnology, Indian Institute of Technology Madras and Dr. S. R. Senthil Kumar, Fermentation Biologist from Evolva Biotech, Chennai was the resource persons Professor. Sathyanarayana Gummadi, talked about caffeine, its biological importance and health impacts on prolonged consumption. Dr. S. R. Senthil Kumar stressed on the need for introducing biological components or process stages in place of chemical components in both food and drug product developments process.

Workshop on skill development

The Students Productivity Club of Sri Kaliswari Institute of Management and Technology, Sivakasi, along with Madurai Productivity Council, organised a workshop on “Skill Development”. First and second year MBA students were the participants at the workshop. The first session was handled by N. Munieswaran, Head – Delivery, Process, Placement, NIIT Madurai Centre, who spoke on “Expectations of IT Industry”. J.Shivakumar, Head, HR, IR & Admin, J.K.Fenner India Ltd, Madurai handled the second session on “Expectations of old Economy Companies”. Professor G. Subramanian, Former CEO, Madura Coats, Former Director, Thiagarajar School of Management and RL Institute of Management Studies and President, Madurai Productivity Council handled the third session on ‘Today’s Corporate World’. The last was on Industrial Culture in Japan and G. Marimuthu, Senior Faculty, and Quality Circle Forum of India shared his experience about Japan and also about the organizations he had visited.

Career in entrepreneurship

To expose MBA students to a career in entrepreneurship, Sri Kaliswari Institute of Management and Technology, Sivakasi, organised an entrepreneurial camp “SKIMT CARNIVAL 2K16” near Sri Kaliswari Fireworks Head Office, Sivakasi town. Dr.P.K.Balamurugan, Vice-principal, Sri Kaliswari College inaugurated the exhibition and sale camp. Totally 12 stalls were put up together by the students of MBA and M.Phil. Students gained practical experience right from choosing an appropriate product category for sales to the public to negotiating with the suppliers regarding terms and conditions of purchase, sales & return as well as display and promotion of their products, and also the real time experience with customers in the field.

Inter-collegiate meet

The research centre in Commerce of the Standard Fireworks Rajaratnam College for Women, Sivakasi, organised an inter-collegiate meet “RECOM FINESSE”. DrDr. Azhahappan, Assistant General Manager, Indian Overseas Bank, Sivakasi was the chief guest. SFR College for Women, Department of Commerce (SF) was declared the overall winner.