Tamil literary meet

An international seminar on ‘Tamil Ilakkiyangalil Meippaadugal’ was organised by the Department of Tamil of Madurai Sivakasi Nadars’ Pioneer Meenakshi Women’s College, Poovanthi, in association with Tamilaivu Sangamam , a literary journal, on September 14. It was inaugurated by S. S. A. Kodeeswaran, member, college committee. A special issue of Tamilaivu Sangamam containing research papers was released on the occasion. M. Thirumalai, former Vice-Chancellor, Tamil University, the chief guest, delivered a talk on ‘Sanga ilakkiangalil meippaadugal.’ M. Manimekalai proposed a vote of thanks. S. Ramamoorthy of RDM College; K. Josphinmary, Head, Department of Tamil, Fatima College, and M. Chithambaram of Alagappa Government Arts College, Karaikudi, were the resource persons J. Ashok, assistant secretary, delivered the valedictory address.

Napkin incinerator donated

A napkin incinerator, donated by Madurai Malligai Junior Chamber, was switched on at a function organised by the Women’s Cell and Health Hygiene Club of N.M.S. Sermathai Vasan College for Women, Madurai, recently. Principal D. Karthiga Rani and P. S. V. Sankaranarayan, zone president, JCI India, addressed the students.

The alumni meet of the college was inaugurated on September 10 by S. Selvi Meena, Assistant Branch Manager, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank. The meeting also featured a cultural programme and election of office-bearers. College president G. Mariskumar delivered the presidential address.

Botany Association

Botany Association of Saraswathi Narayanan College, Madurai, was inaugurated by Premkumar Albert, Senior Researcher, Department of Ecology, Environment and Plant Sciences, Stockholm University, recently. M. Kannan, Principal, presided over the meeting. S. Rathinavel, Head, Department of Botany, welcomed the gathering. Dr. Premkumar Albert listed the numerous innovations in life sciences and technological advances like bio-printing and bio-fabrication.

The Youth Red Cross of the college and National Legal Rights Protection Council jointly organised a legal awareness camp in which G.R. Swaminathan, Assistant Solicitor General, addressed the students. Mr. Swaminathan highlighted the important role to be played by youth for positive transformation of the society and advised them to develop self-discipline, dedication, involvement and social commitment. They should nurture positive traits like love, affection and social concern. Dr. Kannan presided over the meeting. N. Vasudevan, Programme Coordinator, YRC, welcomed the participants. S. Anusha, Programme Organiser, National Legal Rights Protection Council, explained the objectives of the camp. Raji Vishwanath, Director, Naeramai IAS Academy, demonstrated the methods of reading a newspaper. P. Ramachentrayar, NSS Programme Officer, proposed a vote of thanks.