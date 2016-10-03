(Clockwise from top left) Vidhushi Sushmita Banerjee presenting a lecture demonstration on kathak at Indian Institute of Management-Tiruchi. Sapling plantation programme at Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College in Tiruchi. A book exhibition at M.I.E.T Engineering College in Tiruchi. A workshop on ‘Multiple intelligence' at National College in Tiruchi.

Kathak lecture

The SPIC-MACAY (Society for Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth) chapter of the Indian Institute of Management-Tiruchirapalli organised a Kathak lecture demonstration by Vidhushi Sushmita Banerjee, renowned Kathak exponent. She was accompanied by Sanjoy Mukherjee and Anand Gupta on the Tabla and Harmonium respectively.

The audience got an insight into the history of Kathak and the journey of its evolution to the current form. Ms. Banerjee enthralled the audience with scintillating performances demonstrating numerous variations of the dance form. Her performance, marked by nimble footwork and elegance was a treat to watch.

Saplings planted

To raise awareness of the importance of trees, the NCC cadets of Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College took part in a tree sapling plantation programme. M. Jayanthi, Principal, presided over. More than 150 NCC cadets participated in the event.

Workshop organised

The Department of Business Administration of National College organised a workshop on ‘Multiple intelligence.’ K. Anbarasu, Principal, presided. P. Subburethinabharathi, Director, M.A.M School of Business, was the resource person. Sundhararaman, Controller of Examinations, National College, was the chief guest for the valediction.

Book exhibition

Books on science, engineering, computer, soft skills and general knowledge, and environmental studies were on display at a book exhibition organised by M.I.E.T Engineering College. A. Mohamed Yunus, chairman and secretary, M.I.E.T Institutions, inaugurated the exhibition.

Club inaugurated

The WNN (What’s New in Newspaper) Club was inaugurated at K. Ramakrishnan College of Technology. K.Chandrasekaran, Regional General Manager, The Hindu, Tiruchi, inaugurated the club in the presence of S.Muruganandam, Principal, S.Kiruthika, coordinator of the club and Head, Department of Civil Engineering.

Technical symposium

Innovation in product development by young minds can enrich the engineering sector in India, said K. Deva Kumar, Deputy Manager, Welding Research Institute & Labs, BHEL, Tiruchi, speaking at a national-level technical symposium, organised by the Department of Mechanical Engineering of M.A.M College of Engineering. Mechanical engineers have huge opportunities in the field of welding, he said. M. A. Mohamed Nizam, Secretary and Correspondent, presided. Technical events such as ‘RC-Nitro’ and ‘Aqua Missile’ were conducted. Students from various colleges presented papers.

Association inaugurated

Core engineering should be given more importance, observed Deepak Kumar Chandrasekaran, Director, Traama Technologies Pvt. Ltd, while inaugurating the ECE Association at National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi. G. Kannabiran, Director (in-charge), S. Raghavan, and B. Venkataramani, Professors, spoke.

Experiments explained

Around 300 students and 30 staff members participated in a workshop on ‘Microscale experiments in Chemistry,’ organised by the PG and Research Department of Chemistry of Government Arts College, Tiruchi. J. Packiya Prabha, Principal, delivered the presidential address. S. Murugan, former Head of the Department of Chemistry, S.T. Hindu College, demonstrated how to conduct the laboratory experiments on a microscale by avoiding wastage of chemicals and reducing pollution.

Tournament

A two-day ball badminton tournament was organised by the Prime College of Architecture and Planning, Keezhvelur, Nagapattinam district, in association with the Rotary Club of Nagapattinam recently in which nine teams participated.

S. Ravichandran of the Rotary Club inaugurated the tournament in the presence of the Club president N.D.V. Muthaiah and Chairman, Prime Group of Institutions N. Govindaraj.

While Kalyanasundaram HSS, Mangainallur, won the senior category competition, the Government HSS, Tiruvidaimarudur, bagged the top honours in the junior category.

Prizes were distributed to the winning teams.

Awareness meet

A consumer awareness programme was conducted at the Tamilavel Umamaheswaranar Karanthai Arts College, Thanjavur, recently in which speakers highlighted the need for consumers to be vigilant against all forms of exploitation in the market.

Principal R. Rajamani presided over the meet in which College Coordinator G. Shanmugam offered felicitations.

Prof. Pon. Kadiresan of the Ganesar Arts and Science College spoke on the various aspects of consumer activities and elucidated the importance of remaining vigilant against being exploited.

Lecturers of the TUK Arts College J. Anthony Kingsley and S. Pandimuthu had made the arrangements.

Faculty development

A three-day faculty development programme was conducted at the Sastra University for the benefit of those aspiring to become entrepreneurs and job providers. The programme was organised by the Entrepreneurship Development Institute, Chennai.

Inaugurating the event, Dr. C. Anandharamakrishnan, Director, Indian Institute of Crop Processing Technology, Thanjavur, urged farmers and entrepreneurs in the region to make use of various food processing technology and equipment available on the IICPT campus at nominal charges. V. Badrinath, Dean, School of Management, informed that 47 faculty members guiding the ED cells in 18 colleges in eight districts attended the programme.

Sujaya Rao, master trainer from the Wadwani Foundation, explained the basic concepts of entrepreneurship and building the right eco system for entrepreneurship in campuses.

M. Velavan, faculty incharge of the ED Cell, proposed a vote of thanks.

National seminar

Inaugurating a one-day national seminar on Law in the Age of Information Technology at SASTRA University, Thanjavur, recently, Yatindra Singh, former Chief Justice, High Court of Chhattisgarh, spoke on the emerging relations between various branches of science and the law.

Tracing the history concerning the growth of science in the contemporary world, Mr. Singh dealt with the beginnings of the information revolution and the World Wide Web.

Present on the occasion were R. Parthasarathy, Country Head, Lakshmikumaran and Sridharan Associates, Mrs. Hufriz Wadia of Kochhar and Co, and Dr. M. Mahalakshmi from the Sundaram Clayton.

Compiled by G. Prasad and

L. Renganathan