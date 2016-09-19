(From top) A speaker at the inauguration of ICE Association at National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi. A lecture session on ‘Trends and opportunities in software testing’ at Nehru Memorial College, Tiruchi. The victorious Jamal Mohamed College ball badminton team in Tiruchi. Mu. Muneesmoorthy, Assistant Professor, Research Department of Tamil, Bishop Heber College, handing over a book to R. Thiagarajan, Principal, H.H. The Rajah’s College, Pudukottai.

Association inaugurated

Science and technology ultimately should benefit the masses in improving the standard of living, said P.S. Pandian, Scientist F and Director- Technology (Electronics and Communication Systems), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Bangalore.

Speaking at the inauguration of the ICE Association of National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi, he said that medical devices technologies have the potential to transform the world of healthcare just as the Internet transformed the world of commerce. “Tomorrow, individuals will be able to turn to tele-health products in their homes with healthcare provider, acquire medical data and information and manage their wellness programme,” he said. There is need for regular calibration, maintenance, testing and certification of the medical devices on regular basis, for correct prognosis and treatment. The biomedical engineering department plays a critical role in a hospital in assisting doctors in correct diagnosis of the diseases. N. Sivakumaran, Head of the Department of Instrumentation and Control Engineering, NIT, Tiruchi, said that the growth of electronics, electrical, mechanical, materials, computers, information technology and communications had led to large number of medical devices being employed for health care purposes.

Lecture delivered

The future of the IT industry in India depends on indigenous product development. Software testing plays an important role in software development, since it decides the quality of the product developed, said Srinivasan Desikan, Vice-President, Altisource Business Operation Pvt Ltd, Bangalore, while delivering a lecture on ‘Trends and opportunities in software testing,’ organised by the Department of Computer Science, Nehru Memorial College, in association with Computer Society of India-Tiruchi chapter. He encouraged the students to explore untapped career prospects in software testing.

Pon. Balasubramanian, president of the college, T. Jayaprakasam, Principal, and M. Muralidharan, head, Department of Computer Science, were present.

Encomiums on Thamotharampillai

A lecture to commemorate the birth anniversary of Tamil scholar C. W. Thamotharampillai was organised by the Department of Library, H.H. The Rajah’s College, Pudukottai. Mu. Muneesmoorthy, Assistant Professor, Research Department of Tamil, Bishop Heber College, delivered a lecture on ‘Ci.Vai.Tha in Publication History.’ Thamotharampillai spent his entire life for the cause of Tamil. His works merit appreciation from the entire Tamil speaking world. But he has not been given due recognition, Mr. Muneesmoorthy said.

R. Thiagarajan, Principal, H.H.The Rajah’s College, spoke.

Cloud Computing discussed

S. Bakyalakshmi of SF IT Systems Private Limited delivered a lecture on “Cloud Computing,” organised by the Department of Computer Science of Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College. She explained the features of cloud computing and described cloud models, characteristics and benefits. She demonstrated an application and how it can be hosted on the cloud.

Men’s title won

Jamal Mohamed College won the men’s title in the Bharathidasan University inter-collegiate ball badminton tournament. A.K. Khaja Nazeemudeen, secretary and correspondent, K.A. Khaleel Ahamed, treasurer, M.J. Jamal Mohamed, assistant secretary, S. Mohamed Salique, principal, Abdul Kader Nihal, director, S.F courses, and B.S. Sha-in-Sha, Director of physical education, felicitated the team members.

Compiled by G. Prasad