Certificate course

A guest lecture was conducted for certificate course by the Research Department of Tamil, Madurai Sivakasi Nadars Pioneer Meenakshi Women’s College, Poovanthi. In the celebration, P. Seethalakshmi, Assistant Professor, Research Department of Tamil delivered the welcome address. P. Nagajothi, V.V.V. College, Virudhunagar delivered the chief guest address on “Nadaga Varalarum Seimurai Payirchium”. S. Suruthi, Assistant Professor, Research Department of Tamil proposed the vote of thanks.

Remembering

Abdul Kalam

Pandian Sarawathi Yadav Engineering College, Arasanoor, had organised various functions to celebrate Abdul Kalam’s birthday on October 15 and the World Food Day on October 16. The programme focussed on helping those living in orphanages and also in promoting entrepreneurship among school and college students with the title of “Food Bazaar – 2016”. This was held at the Kids Garage International Pre-Primary School, Iyer Bungalow by Pandian Saraswathi Yadav Engineering College incubation cell on 15th and 16th October. More than 23 food stalls were put up. It was inaugurated by Chairman Saraswathi Pandian and Managing Director Er. S.P. Varadharajan welcomed the gathering. In his speech he emphasized the importance of entrepreneurship among students from school it self. Chief guest Najender of Rotary Club of Madurai Nextgen presided over the function and distributed prizes and certificates. Aswin Desai, Sivaraja, Native Angel Network, Amar Ora felicitated. Pandian Saraswathi Yadav Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Jain Vidhyalaya (CBSE), St. Michael Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Mahatma Schools and Pandian Saraswathi Yadav Engineering College participated in the ‘Food Bazaar’ and made it a grand success.

Technology for a better tomorrow

The student branch of IEEE of Vaigai College of Engineering, Madurai, celebrated the ‘IEEE Day’16’ along with the birthday celebration of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam on 15th October.

The main theme of IEEE was “Leveraging Technology for a Better Tomorrow”. Dr. M. Saravanan, Professor of EEE Department,

Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Madurai was the resource person. He highlighted the benefits in being a member of the IEEE students chapter. He insisted the students and staffs to read more IEEE journals to enhance their technical knowledge. He also spoke about how IEEE empowers individuals to make a positive difference. Dr. A. Pasumpon Pandian, Principal, delivered the presidential address and asked the students to utilize opportunities to take up projects and innovate new things.

As part of the celebrations, events such as quiz, poster presentation and video presentation were conducted for the students.

A seminar was conducted for second, third and fourth year ECE students. Dr. A. Pasumpon Pandian, Principal of the college presided over the function. G. Jeyalakshmi, HOD/ECE gave welcome address and introduced the chief guest.

Exhibition for students

An educational exhibition for

Plus Two students was organised by N.M.S. Sermathai Vasan college

for Women, Madurai. Around 2000 students belonging to various

schools visited the college.

The exhibition was related to the recent syllabus of the students and it was highly useful. It was an attempt to enrich the knowledge of the students and to create an awareness on the recent development in modern technology. D. Karthiga Rani, Principal welcomed the gathering and the presidential address was given by G. Mariskumar. R. Muthurasu, vice president and D. Nallathambi treasurer were facilitated at the gathering. S. Seeni, I.R.S. Joint Commissioner of Income-tax, Madurai inaugurated the exhibition.

X’Plora-2016

The S.B.O.A. School made history with X’Plora-2016. An array of science expos which included SYNERGY (Department of Physics), KEMIFEST (Department of Chemistry), CWS (Department of Computer Science), Dream Zone (Animation workshop) was inaugurated by J. Joseph Stalin, Correspondent S.B.O.A. School, Madurai. Seethalakshmi, Principal S.B.O.A. Matriculation School acknowledged the originality and creativity of the students.

Lit fest in Tamil and English was also held in the conference hall. Dr. Peter Singh, HOD, Department of Communication, TN Theological Seminary, Dr. Rajan Prakash, Assistant Professor Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Devendran, Teacher, Union School, Tirupuvanam, Parvathi, student, M.K. University addressed the gathering. Shakesperia, an expo commemorating the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare was organised by the Department of English. Book fair, sale of organic seeds and millet food fest were the centre of attraction among the students. An e-newsletter (w) e-link, a new effort to share ideas among the teachers was also released. Students from nearby schools were invited to view the exhibits.