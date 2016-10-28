Though the two main Dravidian parties and a few others have announced their candidates for the Aravakurichi constituency, scheduled for November 19, the campaign is yet to gain momentum mainly due to the festive season.

While the AIADMK has fielded former Transport Minister V. Senthil Balaji, the DMK has announced former MLA of Aravakurichi constituency K.C. Palanisamy. Both of them fought in the May election, which was countermanded by the Election Commission due to large scale irregularities. The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded S. Prabu as its candidate. M. Baskaran, the State deputy general secretary of the PMK, is its nominee. The Naam Tamilar Katchi has retained G. Aravind.

The MDMK, which had fielded Kalaiarasan in the countermanded election, has opted out of the race this time based on the consensus among the constituents of People Welfare Front (PWF) not to field candidates in the elections to Aravakurichi and Thanjavur constituencies and for the by-election to the Thiruparankundram constituency.

More than a week has passed since the AIADMK and the DMK announced their candidates. But, the campaign has not gathered pace mainly due to the festive mood among the cadres. Though AIADMK was the first to announce its candidate ahead of other parties, there is hardly any sign of campaign by the AIADMK.

The DMK candidate Palanisamy kick started his campaign trial from a village near Pallapatti on Wednesday. He is expected to start vigorous campaign only after Deepavali. However, both Balaji and Palanisamy have been meeting important persons in the constituency, sources said.

Though political parties cite festival season as a main reason for the uninspiring campaign, a leader of the ruling party said that the parties were following “wait and watch” policy in formulating campaign strategies.

Recollecting the unprecedented move of the Election Commission in countermanding the May election due to the alleged irregularities, a senior official said a strict vigil is being maintained and the model code is being enforced strictly.

