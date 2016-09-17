Indian Bank, which is the lead bank of the district, is conducting a special campaign on September 17 and 18 to facilitate Aadhaar seeding. This was to enable direct benefit transfer under all government schemes such as Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and old age pension as per the direction of the Government of India.

The campaign, which would be held at various centres across the district, would sensitise the public to various government schemes. At Arakkonam, the camp would be held at Kumara Raja Kalyana Mandapam, Jothinagar, Arcot – New Vellore Main Road in front of Indian Bank, Arcot, Ambur – Sub Treasury Office, Gudiyatham - Ganga Theatre in front of MGR Statue, Katpadi – R.C. Church, Ranipet – near Indian Bank ATM, Muthukadai, Sathuvachari – near Ford showroom, Sholingur – opposite Brakes India Gate, Arakkonam Road, Tirupattur – V.P. Singh Mahal, Vaniyambadi – C.L. Road, in front of Indian Bank, Vellore – Teachers’ Home, Filterbed Road and Walajapet – MBT Road, in front of Indian Bank, according to a press release.

The campaign would sensitise the public to the schemes launched by the Prime Minister such as Standup India, Startup India, and Mudra loan.

A mega loan mela is being organised during the campaign. Information on various retail lending products, the release said.