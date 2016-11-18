DMDK leader Vijaykanth, BJP leaders Tamilisai Soundararajan, PMK founder Ramadoss and Anbumani Ramadoss also campaigned.

Amidst complaints of cash distribution to voters, campaign for the Aravakurichi constituency, due to take place on Saturday, ended on a high-decibel note across the constituency on Thursday evening.

As a last-minute effort to reach out to the voters, the political parties and candidates took out processions in different parts of the constituency. Accompanied by drummers, cadres of the AIADMK and the DMK participated in massive motorcycle rallies as a show of strength. Cadres of the DMDK, the BJP and the PMK too visited various villages of the constituency on bikes to seek votes for their respective party candidates.

DMK candidate K.C. Pallani Shamy began the last day campaign at Sha Nagar in Pallapatti. Accompanied by former DMK Minister E.V. Velu and Karur district DMK secretary Nanniyur Rajendran, he canvassed for votes in different parts of Muslim dominated Pallapatti. He ended the campaign at bus stand. Recollecting his stint as the MLA of the constituency between 2011 and 2015, Mr. Shamy said he had served to the people to his fullest satisfaction. He would continue to be easily accessible to all. The voters should give him one more opportunity to serve to them.

AIADMK candidate V. Senthil Balaji too finished his campaign at the bus stand in Aravakurichi after a whirlwind tour of the constituency. Various AIADMK Ministers including Edapadi Palanisamy visited various parts of the constituency to woo voters.

DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin toured the constituency for two days to seek the support for his party candidate Mr. Pallani Shamy. For the AIADMK candidate Senthil Balaji, more than 10 Ministers campaigned for the last one week.

Though there are 39 candidates in the fray, the main fight is between the AIADMK and the DMK candidates.