Trade unions of Salem Steel Plant launch joint drive to mobilise support of various parties

The employees of Salem Steel Plant affiliated to various trade unions have stepped up their campaign to prevent the move of the Centre to privatise the firm.

They have launched a joint campaign to mobilise support of various political parties for their struggles in this regard.

The Prime Minister’s office, on the recommendation of the NITI Aayog, recently gave its nod for the strategic sales of 22 public sector undertakings (PSUs), including the SAIL Plants at Salem, Durgapur and Bhadravati.

Strike

The regular employees and contract workers of the SSP launched a ‘stay-in-strike’ on September 22 to protest against the nod given by the Prime Minister’s Office for the strategic sales of the Salem Steel Plant.

Various trade unions alleged that the strategic sale was aimed at reducing government ownership in the Salem Steel Plant to below 51 per cent, and thus allow a private players to have a major share.

Meanwhile, the office-bearers of various trade unions such as Steel Plant Employees Union CITU, LPF, INTUC, ATP, SC and ST Officers and Employees Welfare Association, PMK trade union and Displaced Employees Welfare Association, have been meeting the leaders of various political parties to seek their support for the steps taken to prevent Centre’s move in the last few days.

Petition handed over

The members of the trade unions, led by Suresh Kumar, general secretary of the Steel Plant Employees Union affiliated to CITU, called on D. Pandian, Communist Party of India (CPI) senior leader, R. Mutharasan, State secretary of the CPI, and A. Mohan, Salem district secretary of the party, recently and handed over petitions seeking their support for the agitations of the trade unions for protecting the SSP.

Besides seeking support for the struggles launched by the workers, the petition also demanded the State Government to bring pressure on the Centre to drop its move and the Tamil Nadu Assembly to adopt a resolution in this regard.

The trade union leaders also called on P. Thangavelu, district secretary of the CPI (M), and also the local leaders of the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) on Thursday.

The trade unions’ team on Friday evening met R. Rajendran, MLA and secretary of the Salem central district unit of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and presented the petition.

The team members on Friday also met P. Manonmani, AIADMK MLA of Veerapandi Assembly Constituency, in the limits of which Salem Steel Plant falls, to seek her support.