The Bishop Heber College Department of Social Work and Grama Vidiyal conducted a four-day camp at Chinnakonarpatti, Karvadi, and Velaikonpatti. Various programmes including on women’s rights, training on phenol and soap oil making, veterinary medical camp and career guidance competitions for children were conducted as part of the camp. Tree saplings were planted in the village.

Workshop held

A two-day workshop on ‘System service and trouble shooting’ was organised by the PG Department of Computer Science, National College. V.R. Mathiazhagan, Professor, National College, inaugurated the workshop. J. Immanvel Raja, Business Development Manager, Techno Parkk, spoke. E. Rajkumar and P. Kumaresan, technical trainers from Techno Park, were the resource persons. R. Sundhararaman, Controller of Examinations, National College, delivered the valedictory address.

Regional

toppers

R. Vinay Sastha and R. Princy Sheeba, both students of Saranathan College of Engineering, emerged regional toppers in Youth Talk and Youth Present contests respectively, conducted by ICTACT. Both the regional toppers represented Tiruchi region at the national finals held at Coimbatore.

MoU signed

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Tamil Nadu Fisheries University and E.G.S. Pillay Engineering College, Nagapattinam, for collaboration in academic and research activities and student and faculty exchange. S. Paramesvaran, secretary of the college, and K. Karal Marx, Director of Research (in-charge), Tamil Nadu Fisheries University, signed the MoU at a function held at the college.

Personality development

More than 500 students participated in a seminar on ‘Personality development,’ organised by the Department of Commerce, Nehru Memorial College. T. Jayaprakasam, Principal, delivered the presidential address. V.S. Govindarajan was the resource person. Pon. Balasubramanian, president of the college, Pon. Ravichandran, secretary, and A. Prabaharan, dean, were present.

Seminar organised

The Department of Management of Sri Venkateshwara College of Arts and Science for Women, Peravurani, organised a motivational seminar for students. G. Balasubramanian, Principal, inaugurated it. S. Rajkumar, head, Department of Commerce, M.R. Government Arts College, Mannargudi, and V. Ramaiyan, advisor, SV Group of Institutions, spoke.

