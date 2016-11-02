The Tamil Nadu Power loom Federation has urged the government to include power loom fabrics in the exemption list of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, M. S. Mathivanan, president of the Tamil Nadu Power loom Federation, said that the Centre has introduced the Goods and Services Tax Bill for indirect taxation. GST is a tax levied during the purchase of any goods and services by the consumers and it replaces sales tax, which is levied by different States in different tariff.

GST is a combination of all the indirect taxes and it is levied on the final customer. Indirect taxes such as central excise duty, additional excise duty, service tax, and countervailing duty that are levied by the Central Government and the sales tax, VAT entertainment tax, octroi, and entry tax that are levied by State Government will be subsumed in GST.

Mr. Mathivanan said that in the present scenario there are certain products that are exempted from these taxes. The weaving process is exempted from central excise. The Tamil Nadu government on its part has exempted pillow covers, bed sheets and towels made in hand loom and power loom sector and the clothes other than those made of mill-made cloth from the purview of sales tax. He urged the State Government to recommend to the Centre to exempt power loom fabrics from the purview of GST.