Centre’s stand on formation of Cauvery Management Board flayed

Enraged over the Centre’s stand on the formation of the Cauvery Management Board, the Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee has given a call for a civil disobedience movement against the Centre.

“At a time when things were about to crystallise the Centre has all but broken the pot. Even as the Supreme Court orders the constitution of the Cauvery Management Board, the Central Government is opposing the verdict for political reasons. Then what else could explain the vehement opposition of the Attorney General, Mukul Rohatgi, that the court did not have the powers to hear and dispose of petitions regarding the final verdict of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal?,” Committee coordinator P. Maniyarasan observed at a special meeting of the forum here.

While the delta would lose 12 lakh acres of food crop cultivation, another 12 lakh acres where food and cash crops were being raised in other districts would suffer if Tamil Nadu’s rights over Cauvery waters were to be lost forever. Besides, more than five crore people would be in danger of being deprived of drinking water sources, the Committee also said. As follow up, the Committee urged the Union Minister from the State and all MPs to resign, resolved to show black flags to Union Ministers visiting the State.