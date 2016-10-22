Centre’s stand on formation of Cauvery Management Board flayed

Enraged over the Centre’s stand on the formation of the Cauvery Management Board, the Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee has given a call for a civil disobedience movement against the Centre.

“At a time when things were about to crystallise the Centre has all but broken the pot. Even as the Supreme Court orders the constitution of the Cauvery Management Board, the Central Government is opposing the verdict for political reasons. Then what else could explain the vehement opposition of the Attorney General, Mukul Rohatgi, that the court did not have the powers to hear and dispose of petitions regarding the final verdict of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal?,” Committee coordinator P. Maniyarasan observed at a special meeting of the forum here.

“We delta region people fear whether the apex court bench would recuse itself from hearing the case further by accepting the arguments of the Central Government. This action of the Centre is far worse than that of Karnataka which was seeing Tamil Nadu as an enemy and border on abrogating the rights of Tamil Nadu,” speakers at the Committee meeting said.

“Is it thinkable that Parliament would any day debate and constitute the CMB? This was akin to the Centre tacitly emphasising that Tamil Nadu did not enjoy any right over the Cauvery waters,” the speakers noted.

While the delta would lose 12 lakh acres of food crop cultivation, another 12 lakh acres where food and cash crops were being raised in other districts would suffer if Tamil Nadu’s rights over Cauvery waters were to be lost forever. Besides, more than five crore people would be in danger of being deprived of drinking water sources, the Committe also said.

Pointing out that already the State has lost five kuruvai paddy crops on the trot and the current samba was in grave danger of being wiped out entirely, the speakers at the meeting slammed the Centre of turning a blind eye to the requirements of Tamil Nadu for gaining political mileage in Karnataka.

The economic situation of delta farmers was turning from bad to worse by the day and the fear of farmer suicides was also looming large. The rights of the Cauvery delta farmers that were enshrined and protected even during the times of British colonialism were sought to be undermined in free India. To stem the tide and to ensure that the rights of Tamil Nadu were protected, the Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee has decided to follow the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi who gave a clarion call for civil disobedience movement against the Central Government.

Appeal

As follow up, the Committee urged the Union Minister from the State and all MPs to resign, resolved to show black flags to Union Ministers visiting the State, call on people to boycott their meetings, return all honours and awards bestowed on individuals by the Central Government and decline such awards if granted hitherto.