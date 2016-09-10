‘The CAG report bears testimony to financial mismanagement of AIADMK government’

DMK leader M. Karunanidhi on Friday alleged the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General for 2015 indicting various State departments was clear proof of the ruling AIADMK government’s irregularities and indifference to losses caused due to lack of planning and financial mismanagement.

Citing statistics from the CAG report to support his argument against the government, Mr. Karunanidhi said Tamil Nadu, a revenue surplus State between 2011-12 and 2012-13, registered a deficit in 2013-14. “The deficit increased to Rs. 6,408 crore and failed to achieve the financial management target fixed by the Tamil Nadu Fiscal Responsibility Act,” he said.

According to him, various announcements made in the budget were not implemented properly as Rs. 100 crore allocated for the Global Investors Meet was returned.

“The government is not interested in cleaning the Cooum river in Chennai. The CAG report clearly says that Rs. 500 crore allotted for the purpose was not spent,” he charged.

Mr. Karunanidhi said the mistakes could be corrected and the efficiency of the government could be improved. “But the losses will remain losses. The CAG report bears testimony to the financial mismanagement of the AIADMK government,” he alleged.