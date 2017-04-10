Bypoll should go on, say major parties

more-in

Political parties, particularly opposition parties, always look for an excuse to seek cancellation of byelections. But in the case of Radhakrishnan Nagar (R.K. Nagar) Assembly constituency, none of the major political parties in the fray has demanded deferment of the poll process though the Income Tax Department has claimed that it has unearthed evidence that points to distribution of as much as ₹89 crore to the voters of the constituency by the ruling party.

In fact, both the DMK and AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) feel that they have a better chance of winning or outwitting the ruling AIADMK (Amma) in the constituency.

Asked about speculations that the byelection could be deferred, DMK working president M.K. Stalin on Sunday said it was for the Election Commission to decide. “I cannot employ an astrologer to predict whether it will be cancelled. We are not election officials. If money distribution can happen despite huge security arrangements, it only shows the criminal and dishonest act of the ruling party,” he charged.

Professor Ramu Manivannan of the Department of Politics and Public Administration of the University of Madras said, “Money distribution has gone beyond the imagination of electoral democracy and all political parties have a hand in it. The power of distribution is more in the hands of T.T.V. Dhinakaran as he sees the polls as a now or never situation,” he said.

Stressing the need for putting an end to money distribution, Mr. Manivannan said electoral politics should not be beyond the reach of common man.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol. Thirumavalavan said deferring the byelection would not serve any purpose since there was no guarantee that the Election Commission would be able to prevent money distribution at a future date.

‘Root of corruption’

“Election is the fountainhead of all political corruption. We need minimum reforms if not fundamental changes in the election process,” he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan suggested that candidates of political parties be prevented from doing door-to-door campaign and instead be asked to address public meetings.