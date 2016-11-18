Demonetisation and resultant cash crunch have led to dwindling business in cattle shandies in Erode district.-File photo: M. Govarthan

Shortage in cash circulation has reflected in dwindled transactions at the cattle shandies in the district that usually attracts buyers from other States as well.

While there is no dearth of sellers due to the difficulty rearers face in finding fodder for their cattle, the number of buyers has come down substantially, according to farmers.

The transaction dwindled to less than 50 per cent of the usual level at the Karunkalpalayam and Anthihur cattle shandies, after demonetisation of high-value currencies, according to local sources.

Cattle shandies are conducted on a large scale at three places: Karunkalpalayam, Puliampatti and Anthiyur, and on lesser scales at Modachur, Kanagapuram, Perundurai, Seenapuram, Sivagiri, Melampadi, Sanisandai, Kavindapadi, Sathyamangalam, Siruvalur and Puduchandai.

Restriction imposed on withdrawal of money from the banks has had a telling effect on the transactions. Farmers coming from distant parts of Tamil Nadu and from other States usually transact in cash.

Since liquidity has evaporated in the last week after demonetisation of high-value currencies, prospective buyers must have postponed their purchase plans, according to Animal Husbandry Department officials.

Farmers have not yet lost hope on belated onset of North-East monsoon. The rain in the catchment areas will stave off crisis this year, cattle-rearers believe.

During a similar situation two years back, the Animal Husbandry Department executed a scheme to provide fodder at highly subsidised rate to farmers, to prevent distress sale.

Fodder depots

According to the department statistics, 125 fodder depots were established throughout the State during 2014-15, at an expenditure of Rs. 12.5 crore, to purchase dry fodder from cultivators and supply the same to livestock farmers for Rs. 2 per kg.

Subsequently, 60 more fodder depots were established, at an investment of Rs. 6 crore. During the year, 9,500 metric tonnes of dry fodder were distributed to nearly 1.05 lakh needy farmers for feeding about 4.36 lakh animals.