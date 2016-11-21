The weekly ‘santhai’ at Sinna Tirupathi near Omalur town in Salem district wears a deserted look due to the poor consumer turn out.–Photo: E.Lakshmi NarayananE_Lakshmi Narayanan;E_Lakshmi Narayanan

The normal business at the weekly ‘santhais’ in the rural areas in the districts of Salem and Namakkal remained crippled for the second consecutive week, thanks to the shortage of lower denomination currency. The ‘santhais’ used to be overflowing with traders, mainly the farmers, and consumers from across the districts every week.

The weekly cattle ‘santhais’ in these two districts which attract a large number of traders from the neighbouring states of Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh have also been affected.

The ‘santhai’ at Konganapuram near Edappadi, which meets on Saturdays, is a major cattle market of the western region. Every week, about 5,000 goats are brought here from the surrounding villages and all were sold out instantly for good price.

On Saturday, only 2,000 goats were in the market and they too were quoted very lesser price compared to the previous occasions. “The present scenario is something unprecedented which we have not witnessed in the last many decades”, laments S. Marisamy, a 65-year-old farmer of Konganapuram.

The Sinna Tirupathi weekly ‘santhai,’ about 20 km from Omalur town, is another major market of the district. The market which met on Saturday did not attract many consumers.

The farmers who had brought the cattle in the morning left in huff within a couple of hours with the cattle, due to the absence of any trader to purchase them.

“We have not witnessed such a poor scenario in the ‘santhai’ in many years. This is something peculiar. It will take a long time for the normal situation to return”, says Pakkiam, who had put up a vegetable stall in the ‘santhai’. Taramangalam ‘santhai’ near Salem city which met on Thursdays is another major weekly market. The traders complain that there were no takers even for the regular grocery items and vegetables, which were not very costly.

Similar is the case in other weekly markets too in Salem and Namakkal districts.

The business and the weekly auctions of copra, plantain, cotton, turmeric, too have been affected due to shortage of currency with the trading community.

The copra auction at Paramathivelur regulated market was cancelled for the past two weeks, due to poor traders turn up.