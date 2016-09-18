hardship continues: Food is being served to people at the inter-State border at Jujuvadi in Krishnagiri district on Saturday. — Photo: N. Bashkaran

Bus services between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka remain suspended for the 11th day on Saturday.

People on both sides had to walk a km and cross the border at Jujuvadi and Attibele and board vehciles to reach their destinations.

TNSTC officials said the services were stopped between September 6 and 10. Buses plied between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. on September 11. However, the services were suspended again after violence erupted.

More than 1,100 services were operated from Hosur to Jujuvadi and from Jujuvadi to Hosur every day for the convenience of the people who cross the inter-State border.

While State police personnel continue to monitor vehicle movement at Jujuvadi, Rapid Action Force personnel, paramilitary personnel and Karnataka police monitor vehicle movement at the Attibele check-post. Only two-wheelers were allowed to cross the border.

People who entered at Jujuvadi were provided food by the Karumariyamman temple trust, while drinking water was provided by the municipality. A. Govindaraj of the temple trust said that on an average 3,000 people, both Tamils and Kannadigas, are given food in the afternoon.

Revenue officials, who are monitoring the movement of people, said about 80,000 people enter Jujuvadi every day, while about 30,000 enter Attibele in Karnataka. “Most of them are labourers returning to Tamil Nadu,” an official said. “We are moving like refugees and are hopeful of a solution soon,” said P. Muthu, a labourer.

Bus services to M.M. Hills and Mysuru through the Palar check post near Kolathur in Salem district also remained suspended. TNSTC buses were operated only till Mettur. People in villages located near the border have to depend on mini vans and commercial vehicles for transportation.