Bus services from Tamil Nadu to Karnataka through Pulinjur check-post continued to be stopped on Wednesday.

According to sources in Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) here, there was no official clearance for resuming the services, though gradual operation of buses in other inter-State borders has been reported.

Hasanur police confirmed that buses were not operated from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu as well.

While travellers in private vehicles are affected, passengers travelling in buses are not unduly concerned since buses were being operated by TNSTC from Sathyamangalam to Thalavadi via Dhimbam and Thalamalai from where buses to Chamarajnagar in Karnataka could be boarded.

The inconvenience, however, is in changing buses and minimum one hour of extra time for those travelling between Sathyamangalam and Chamarajanagar in Karnataka.

Though inside Tamil Nadu boundary, Thalamalai has always been a buffer location since Kannada-speaking people are more in number in the town as well as in surrounding villages, according to local residents.

Incidentally, the buses plying along Thalamalai reserve forest area is benefiting residents of a handful of hamlets en route including Bejalatti, Kalidhimbam and Mavanatham. The sparsely-populated hamlets have only limited bus services to Sathyamangalam. For now, there is more frequency of bus services. At least till the normal inter-state bus services are resumed through Pulinjur checkpost. As for goods lorries, there is no hindrance to movement of vehicles bearing registration of other States.

Goods consignments from Karnataka, bound for destinations in Tamil Nadu, are transported till Pulinjur checkpost from where the load is transferred to lorries bearing Tamil Nadu registration. The same procedure is adopted for consignments from Tamil Nadu bound for destinations in Karnataka, local sources said.