All is well:Traffic between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka resumed on Wednesday through the Kakanallah checkpost in the Niligiris— Photo: Special Arrangement

Bus service between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka that was halted for a month due to the violence that erupted over the Cauvery row resumed here on Thursday.

Though peace has returned in Karnataka, vehicle movement between the two States remained suspended causing immense hardship to travellers. Following the threat by the truckers’ association of both States to go on an indefinite strike due to mounting losses, officials of both the States held discussions and decided to allow movement of vehicles.

On Wednesday, movement of vehicles including lorries and cars began at the inter-State border at Jujuvadi in Hosur and Attibele on the Karnataka side. However, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) and State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) buses were not operated to Bengaluru, while the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses were operated only till Hosur. With no untoward incidents reported, officials decided to resume full-fledged service from Thursday.

Over 650 bus services from Tamil Nadu and over 250 bus services from Karnataka started plying from 6 a.m. on Thursday. Government officials and the police who were monitoring the movement of vehicles said that normalcy had been restored and people were moving without fear. Labourers who were the worst affected in the past one month heaved a sigh of relief after the restoration of bus services.

Bus service to M.M. Hills and Mysuru through Palar in Salem district also resumed on Thursday.

Checkpost opens

At Udhagamandalam, the Kakanallah border checkpost, which had been closed to both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu vehicles for more than three weeks, was finally opened to traffic without any restrictions on Thursday.

The Nilgiris District Superintendent of Police, Murali Rambha, visited the border on Thursday and took stock of the situation. He was also briefed by police in Chamrajnagar and Mysore that it was safe to allow Tamil Nadu vehicles into Karnataka.

Police initially allowed only Karnataka-registered commercial vehicles such as lorries into the Nilgiris. After ensuring that there were no untoward incidents or acts of vandalism committed against the vehicles, public transport and private vehicles were also allowed inside. Tamil Nadu registered vehicles were also allowed to cross the border into Karnataka.