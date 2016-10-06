A woman was hit by a TNSTC bus when she was crossing a highway to fetch water in a pitcher on Wednesday.

Residents staged a road roko demanding officials to address the drinking water problem in their village.

The incident occurred in Mel Puzhuthiyur village in near Chengam. Sivakami (37), a woman belonging to the village, fetched water from the public tap located on the other side of the road and was crossing the road when the bus hit her.

She was taken to Chengam Government Hospital and subsequently shifted to Government Tiruvannamalai Medical College. Meanwhile, the villagers staged a road roko on the Puducherry-Krishnagiri National Highway demanding the authorities to address the water issues in the village and provide a tap on the left side of the road when going towards the Krishnagiri, so that people need not cross the road to fetch water.

Block Development Officer Karunanidhi visited the spot and assured the people to fulfill the demand. Then, people withdrew their protest.