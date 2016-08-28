A Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus ran into a commercial complex near the Mettupalayam Bus Stand on Saturday. Luckily nobody was injured in the incident. The bus was leaving Mettupalayam Bus Stand and headed to Coimbatore when the incident took place. A portion of a mobile phone outlet and a document typing office was damaged in the incident.

Found hanging

N. Karthika (18) of Arivoli Nagar in Anna Square, near Madukkarai, was found hanging at her house on Friday. The police said that she was in love with Mahamuni, a youth from Dindigul.

Mahamuni died of electrocution on June 20. On Friday she did not to go to college citing ill health and committed suicide.