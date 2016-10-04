Regular bus commuters on major routes from Salem to various destinations have teamed up for a campaign to urge the State Government to open motels on these routes, and also ensure the food served there are hygienic and affordable.

On Monday, over 50 members of the ‘Highway Motels Improvement Campaign’ submitted petitions to the officials of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Salem Division, on Ramakrishna Road.

They were lead by campaign coordinator S.K. Bharanitharan.

The petition said that TNSTC transports lakh of commuters everyday across the State and to other States.

Survey

A recent survey conducted by NGOs and various organisations at Salem New Bus Stand revealed that over 80 per cent of the commuters expressed displeasure over the motels on highways. While 61 per cent of the respondents said that the quality of food served was very bad, 34 per cent said that food was just ok.

The survey revealed poor sanitation in these motels. Lack of drinking water and sale of products at exorbitant rates also affected commuters.

Most of the respondents wanted the government to run motels. They also wanted a grievance redressal mechanism in place at these motels.

The petition urged the officials to provide free toilet facility for commuters, provide quality food at affordable price and ensure sanitation in place at these motels.

They also wanted food items and beverages not to be sold above maximum retail price.

Officials received the complaint and promised to take action.