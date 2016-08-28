A group of unidentified persons attempted to break open an automated teller machine located in R.K. Pettaipudur near Tiruttani. The attempt was made at the ATM belonging to a private bank. Two persons entered the enclosure and broke the CCTV installed there. While they were attempting to break open the ATM, residents and passers-by intervened. The burglars fled the scene.

Police rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation by sifting through the footage from the surveillance camera. The video footage from the camera outside the ATM branch was being checked to zero in on the culprits.