Police teams formed to trace culprits

Burglars looted two unguarded Automated Teller Machines (ATM) in Vellore and decamped with cash to the tune of Rs. 9 lakh during the early hours of Saturday. Vellore police have formed five teams to trace and nab the culprits.

According to police, an India1 ATM at Melmonavur was found looted at 6 a.m. on Saturday, while an ATM of Dhanalakshmi Bank in Thiru Nagar in Viruthampet police station limit was found cut open on Saturday noon as the burglars had closed the shutters of both ATM centres after looting the cash.

In both cases, the burglars had opened the ATMs by using gas cutters, police said. “While they robbed Rs. 6 lakh from the India1 ATM at Melmonavur, they fled the scene with Rs. 3 lakh from the Dhanalakshmi Bank ATM,” a senior police officer said.

Çaught on camera

Police said that the incident at Thiru Nagar ATM took place at 1.20 a.m., and that at Melmonavur had occurred at 2.30 a.m.

In the India1 ATM, the camera in the machine shows two persons, with their face covered by a scarf, entering the ATM.

P. Pakalavan, Superintendent of Police, Vellore said both the ATMs were not covered by security guards and the CCTV cameras were not functioning. “We have formed five teams to nab the culprits,” he said.

