As many as 20 bullock carts used for smuggling sand from Palar in Thirumani village near Katpadi were seized on Saturday.

As there were frequent complaints of sand smuggling, a team of revenue officials led by Katpadi tahsildar D. Jagadeeswaran conducted a raid in Thirumani and found 20 bullock carts laden with sand at different spots. There was no permission to take sand from Thirumani and hence all of them were seized. Revenue Inspectors Maheswari, Santhosh, and, village administrative officers Reka and Kumar were part of the team that conducted the raid.