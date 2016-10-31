Bharathiar University (BU) stands a good chance to make it to the country’s list of 20 institutions for transformation into World Class Universities, Vice-Chancellor A. Ganapathy said.

The University, which would be the only State-funded institution in Tamil Nadu to apply for the World Class status, was ranked 14 in the National Institutional Ranking Framework released earlier this year by the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

The ranking was made based on 1:10 faculty-student ratio, quantum and quality of publications and research funding. The university was due to receive Rs. 17.5 crore DST (Department of Science and Technology) Purse funding for upgrading laboratories and research infrastructure.

Mr. Ganapathy said this while addressing the Graduation Day ceremony of Erode Arts and Science College recently.

Complimenting the college for serving first-generation students, he urged the students to establish perennial association with the institution to enable its further growth. Mr. Ganapathy advocated innovation, zeal to utilise opportunities, and team work for career progression.

The Vice-Chancellor conferred degrees on undergraduate, postgraduate and M.Phil candidates in the presence of College secretary K.K. Balusamy and correspondent U.N. Murugesan. College principal R. Venkatachalam listed achievements by faculties and students.