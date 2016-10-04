Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, Vellore in coordination with Taluk Legal Services Committee, Katpadi is conducting Lok Adalat to realise the telephone outstanding dues from defaulters in Katpadi on October 6. It would be held from 10 a.m. at the Taluk Legal Services Committee, Combined Court Building, Gudiyatham Road, Katpadi.

The committee would review the defaulter cases of landline to settle the outstanding dues mutually to avoid legal action. Defaulters, who have been summoned, and those with any dispute can attend the Lok Adalat.