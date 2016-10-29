Employees of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) staged an agitation here on Thursday. They were protesting against the Centre’s move to privatize the telecom sector.

S. Ganapathy, member of All India BSNL Officers Association, who led the agitation near BSNL General Manager’s office here, said the livelihood of the BSNL employees would be affected if the telecom sector was privatized. Currently, the government is planning to provide all its communication network towers to private players. The government should desist from this stand to safeguard the interests of the employees, he said.