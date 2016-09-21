The non-executive staff of BSNL Employees Union observed a fast here on Tuesday. Its district president T. Subramanian led the agitation. They urged the government to hold talks for wage revision, with effect from January 1, 2017. Moreover, productivity linked incentive, which was not given for the last four years, should be provided. A minimum bonus of Rs.7,000 should be provided until the PLI formula was finalised. The members of BSNL Employees Union staged a fast on the premises of BSNL GM Office at Vannarpettai. C. Swamy Gurunathan, district president, led the fast.

