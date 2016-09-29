The broadened portion of road in the Pallipalayam-Sangagiri stretch has not only reduced travel time between Erode and Salem, but also ensures safe and comfortable drive.

Broadening work with a four-lane formation from near Veppadai for a stretch of a few kilometres was carried out in recent months.

The travel time between Erode and Salem that usually takes one hour and 15 minutes has reduced by at least 10 minutes, according to Harikumar, a regular commuter.

The expanded road is as much useful to people in the bustling Sangagiri town who prefer to travel to Erode for their needs owing to relative proximity when compared to Erode.

There are very many schools in Erode town and Bhavani towns that operate buses till Sangagiri and surroundings for transporting students.

According to Highway Department sources, the road-broadening work would have been completed much earlier had it not been for the obstacles they faced in land acquisition.

The hitherto accident-prone stretch of the road, segmented by a concrete barricade with reflectors for a lengthy stretch, helps driving with ease during night.