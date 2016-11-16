As the local bodies are allowed to accept Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 currencies until November 24, there was a brisk tax collection at Tiruvannamalai Municipality.

According to A. Sundarambal, Commissioner of Municipality, payments to the tune of Rs.49 lakh were received from November 11 to 15, mostly in demonetised denominations. This includes property tax, vacant land tax, professional tax, water charges and Under Ground Drainage charges.

According to Ms. Sundarambal, the municipality has a tax and non-tax outstanding to the tune of Rs.14 crore. This includes Rs.5 crore for the current fiscal and Rs.9 crore from previous years.