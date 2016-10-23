Patient-friendly

mobile App

Dhanvanthri Medical Tourism, a start-up venture of Maleshaa Inc, has launched a patient-friendly App that will provide reliable life-saving health care services on one platform. The facility can be availed free. The App has different modules meant for doctors, hospitals, pharmacies, diagnostic centres, patient co-ordinators and a unique save me button as well. On pressing the button if the user is in distress, registered family members and the nearest patient co-ordinator will get the alerts. The App is also available in Google Play Store and iOS.

Autism awareness

rally taken out

More than 500 people took part in an autism awareness rally from NGM College to Sub-Collector’s office in Pollachi on Friday. The rally was organised by Sharanalayam Third Eye and NGM College. Pollachi Sub-Collector Gayathri Krishnan, Chairperson of Sharanalayam Vanitha Rengaraj, Director of Sharanalayam Third Eye Saranya, Principal of NGM College Palanisamy, President of Pollachi Chamber of Commerce G.D. Gopalakrishnan and others took part.

Air traffic

controllers’ day

The Air Traffic Controllers’ Guild (India), Coimbatore Branch, celebrated the world air traffic controllers’ day on recently to commemorate the 55th year of the formation of the International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers Association at a function held at the Coimbatore International Airport. A technical session on emergency response plan was also conducted by P.R. Balaji, Dean, Nehru College of Aeronautics and Applied Sciences.

City doctor bags award

R.V. Ramani of Sankara Eye Care institutions bagged the 19th Mahaveer award for excellence in medicine in recognition of his dedicated and persistent service benefiting the economically and socially weaker sections of society. He received the award from S. Gurumurthy, academic and commentator on economic and political affairs and former Chief Election Commissioner T.S. Krishnamurthy.

Quiz winners

Among the 300 students who took part and the 16 teams that qualified to the quarter finals from leading schools, M.S. Reshma and R. Sneha from CMS Matriculation Higher Secondary School - Ganapathy emerged winners of Ayuquiz contest and bagged the PV Rama Varier Trophy. K. Jitendran and V C Aathithya from Vidyanikethan were the runner-up and V. Aadithya and R.V. Tharun Kumar from Yuva Bharathi Public School emerged as second runner-up.