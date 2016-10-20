Power shutdown

In view of the monthly maintenance works to be undertaken at the Madukkarai and Kurichi Sub-stations, there will be no power supply from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 20 (Thursday) in the following areas: KG Chavady, Palathurai, bypass road, AG Pathy, Kuniamuthur, Athuppalam, Madukkarai, Kovaipudur, SIDCO, Podanur, Kurichi, Malumichampatty, Sundarapuram, Housing Unit, Eachanari, Machampalayam and LIC Colony.

GVK EMRI

recruitment

GVK EMRI providers of 108 ambulance service have planned a recruitment drive for the post of pilots (ambulance drivers) and EMT (Emergency Medical Technicians). The recruitment drive will be at 108 EMRI District Office, Corporation Building, Shastri Ground, R.S. Puram on October 24 from 9 a.m. For details, contact 73974-44147/73977-24827.

Defluoridation technology

The Department of Biotechnology of the PSG College of Technology has come up with a defluoridation technology for community level operation at rural settings. The technology involves use of lime stone chips as the support material to reduce groundwater fluoride content to safe limit. Further details can be had from ram@bio.psgtech.ac.in or mobile number 94427-90015.

Accreditation

Eye Foundation hospitals at Udhagamandalam, Mettuppalayam and Bengaluru have been granted accreditation by the Quality Council of India, National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Health Care Providers (NABH) for establishing objective systems aimed at patient safety and quality of care.

Music festival

The Youth Helping Hands, a non-governmental organisation is organising ‘DIYA’, a Deepavali festival mainly for children from various orphanages in and around Coimbatore.

The event includes a music festival for children in orphanages. A kit will be provided to each and every children and it include pen, pencil, notes, bag, paste, brush, dress and inner garments. The event will be held at at Universal Peace Home, Karumathapatti on October 23 from 3 p.m. It is estimated that around 500 to 600 children will take part in this fest. Those who wish to contribute to the network can contact Arun, president of the organisation, at 97903-76745.