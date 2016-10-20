Training

MSME Development Institute, Coimbatore, and Thick Tech will jointly organise a two-day training on embedded systems on October 22 and 23. According to a press release, the participants will learn about the procedures to start a new industry and government schemes that are available. They will also have a hands on training in embedded system. For details, contact: Br. MSME DI, 386, Patel Road, Ram Nagar, Coimbatore - 09. Phone number: 0422-2233956 or 9842278280.

Seminar on tax deduction

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) conducted a seminar on Tax Deducted at Source here on Tuesday.

A team of officials from the Income Tax Department took part in the face-to-face meeting with the CII members. Commissioner of Income Tax S. Balasubramanian explained the need for tax deductors to deduct tax at source and said that any lapse in deduction will not be allowed as expenditure. The deducted tax amount should be remitted on time and delay could lead to penalty and even attract prosecution provisions, according to a press release.