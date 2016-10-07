Collector holds meeting

P. Parthiban, District Collector, has urged the heads of department to fully utilise the plan allocation by the turn of December this year.

Addressing officials at a meeting convened for reviewing the expenditure incurred under ‘Plan’ scheme here on Thursday, Mr. Parthiban analysed the reason for a few departments which had utilised less than 40 per cent of their outlay allotted for the term that ended by September 30. He advised them to utilise 80 per cent of the allocation by December immediately by implementing various welfare programme.

V. Balasubramanian and P. Balaji, both Deputy Directors of Planning and Research Department were present.