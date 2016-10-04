Winners get prizes

S. Subbiah, Vice-Chancellor of Alagappa University, presented prizes to students who had won various competitions held as part of Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations by Akila India Mahatma Gandhi Samooga Nala Peravai here on Sunday. In his address, he spoke on the efficacy of non-violence, the strongest weapon which brought independence for our country.

R. Boopalan, former District Judge released a souvenir and the first copy was received by S. Selvaraj, secretary of an anti-corruption forum. Vairam N. Dinakaran, founder of the Peravai, spoke on principles and philosophy of Gandhiji.