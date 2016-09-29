Power shutdown

There will be no power supply in the following places on September 29 from 9 am. to 2 p.m. due to shutdown at Thekkalur sub-station for maintenance work: Vadugapalayam, Chenniandavar temple, Vinobanagar, Viralikadu, Rayarpalayam, Thaneerpandal, Sengalipalayam, Thimminiampalayam, Vellandipalayam, Pallakadu, Savkattupalayam, Thandukaranpalayam, Cheyur, Kulathupalayam, and Valayapalayam.

September 30: (Kovilpalayam and Mathampalayam sub-stations): Sarkar Samakulam, Kovilpalayam, Kurumbapalayam, Manikampalayam COINDIA part, Vaiyampalayam, Agrakara Samakulam, Kottai Palayam, Kondaiyampalayam, Kunnathur, Kalipalayam, Mondikaalipudur, Mathampalayam, Thaneerpandal, Periyamthampalayam, Thirumalainaikenpalayam part, Balaji nagar, Santhimedu, Ambedkar Nagar, Chinnamthampalayam.

Assumes command

Air Commodore VPS Rana assumed command of Air Force Administrative College on September 28 from Air Commodore NS Vaidya. According to a press release, Air Commodore Rana was instrumental in development and operationalisaion of integrated air command and control system and associated projects.

New office-bearers

D. Vinod Sivappa was elected president of United Planters’ Association of Southern India for 2016-17 at the annual meeting of the association held recently. Mr. Sivappa was on the committees of Codagu Planters’ Association and was also the chairman of the Karnataka Planters’ Association. T. Jayaraman, who is into cultivation and manufacture of tea, was elected as the vice-president of the association. He had been the chairman of Nilgiri Planters’ Association and Planters’ Association of Tamil Nadu, according to a press release. B. Lakshminarayana, Managing Director of Vantex, has been elected chairman of Southern India Mills’ Association - Cotton Development and Research Association for 2016-2017. According to a press release, R. Elango, executive director of Sangeeth Textiles, has been elected deputy chairman of the association, and R. Ravichandran, director of Veejay Yarns and Fabrics, its vice-chairman.

The office-bearers of Southern India Mills’ Association, M. Senthilkumar (chairman), P. Nataraj (deputy chairman), and K. Vinayakam (vice-chairman) have been re-elected for 2016-17.

J. Thulasidharan (president), P. Nataraj and K.N. Viswanathan (vice-presidents) and Atul P. Asher (secretary) were re-elected office-bearers of Indian Cotton Federation for 2016-2017.