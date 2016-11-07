Commissioning of the bridge coming up in lieu of railway level crossing No: 132 in Tirupur city is likely to be delayed due to fresh issues.-PHOTO: R. VIMAL KUMAR

The bridge coming up in lieu of railway level crossing No: 132 in the city looks to be yet another case of inadequate planning with the commissioning of the project getting further delayed due to variations noticed in the ground level from the plan.

The detection of ground level variations and the subsequent need for alterations have come up at a stage when the structure was nearing completion.

The initial completion date was pegged at July, 2015. Due to various reasons, the work execution went at snail’s pace and the officials were hopeful of completing the structure at least by August this year. But with the new issues, the bridge was expected to be opened to traffic only by 2017.

“Ground level variations could not be noticed in the earlier stages as there was some problem in land acquisition in the Vavipalayam side (northern side of the railway track)”, sources in the Highways Department told The Hindu .

According to officials, the project consultant has been asked for drafting a new design.

V. P. Ravichandran, an activist from Palaikadu, who had moved many a petitions against the project questioning the changes made from the original plan in the initial stages itself, alleged that the authorities concerned were unsure of how the project should materialise right from the conceptualisation stage.