The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) trapped and arrested the president and secretary of a Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Society (PACCS) near Arani for demanding a bribe from a farmer for recommending waiver of his loan.

Murugan, a farmer of Sambuvarayanallur Kotta Medu village near Arani, availed jewel loan for Rs.82,000 for agricultural purposes some time ago. As the Tamil Nadu government has announced the waiver of cooperative agricultural loans availed by small and tiny farmers, Murugan contacted PACCS for waiver.

The society’s president Chandran and secretary Srinivasan demanded Rs.10,000 and Rs.8,000 respectively to recommend waiver of his loan. He approached the DVAC.

According to the plan devised by the sleuths of DVAC, Murugan handed over the money to Srinivasan near Arani old bus stand clock tower on Wednesday.

Both officials were remanded to judicial custody.