A Class 8 student surrendered before the Juvenile Justice Board, Vellore, on Friday in connection with the murder of his classmate P. Santhosh.

Santhosh, a student of a government school, was found murdered at Ramapuram near Latheri on Thursday. According to his schoolmate, he was beaten up with a log by the juvenile over money transaction for a mobile phone. He has been lodged in the home in Chengalpet.