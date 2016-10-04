A 18-year-old boy, R. Naveen, of Ayyanapuram near here committed suicide as he was frustrated over his parents not admitting him to polytechnic college instead of higher secondary school, on Monday.

The police said that the boy had expressed his desire to pursue polytechnic after his 10th examination. However, his father, a weaver, did not approve of his plan citing the family’s economic condition.

He was now studying Plus Two in a government school at Chatrapatti.

On Monday morning, he had self immolated in his house and he was rushed to the Government Hospital in Sivakasi.

However, he did not respond to treatment and succumbed to burns a couple of hours later.

The Keezharajakularaman police are investigating.

People with suicidal tendency can get counselling from the State Government helpline by calling 104.